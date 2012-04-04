FDA identifies more bogus cancer drugs in U.S.

April 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday said it has identified a new batch of counterfeit cancer
drugs distributed in the United States and is urging doctors to
avoid using the products, which contain no active ingredient.
The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's widely
used cancer drug Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is the
brand name that Avastin is sold under in Turkey, and do not
contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.
"Packaging or vials found in the U.S. that claim to be
Roche's Altuzan with lot number B6021 should be considered
counterfeit," FDA said.
The latest discovery follows FDA's notification in February
about another counterfeit product that was labeled as Avastin.
"Roche and Genentech were made aware by the FDA that the
agency has discovered additional product in the United States
that the FDA has identified as counterfeit," said Charlotte
Arnold, a spokeswoman for Roche's Genentech unit.
She said Genentech had no further details on the scope of
the lastest case and said FDA was leading the investigation.
FDA said medical practices obtained the counterfeit Altuzan,
as well as other unapproved products, through foreign sources.
In the earlier case involving phony Avastin, FDA in February
said it notified 19 oncology practices they had purchased drugs,
including counterfeit Avastin, from a supplier not approved by
the agency.