UPDATE 1-Avast Software sees IPO priced at $9-$11 a share

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* To offer 9 mln shares
* To raise $90 mln at midpoint of expected price range
July 12 Anti-virus provider Avast Software B.V. said it expects its U.S. initial public offering of 9 million shares to be priced at $9 to $11 apiece.
The Amsterdam, Netherlands-based company, which sells avast! Free Antivirus, will raise $90 million from the IPO, at the midpoint of the expected price range.
The company filed to raise up to $200 million in December.
AVG Technologies NV, which makes free PC and mobile anti-virus software, had gone public in February.
The company's shares, which fell 19 percent on its market debut, now trade more than 25 percent below their IPO price.
Avast replaced Morgan Keegan with Jefferies as an underwriter to its IPO in April. Other underwriters include UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank.
The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AVST".
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.