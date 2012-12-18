版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 06:29 BJT

New Issue-Avaya Inc sells $290 mln in notes

Avaya Inc. on Tuesday sold $290 million of senior secured notes
in the 144a private placement market.
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, and
Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AVAYA INC.

AMT $290 MLN      COUPON 9 PCT        MATURITY 04/01/2019
TYPE SR SEC NTS   ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 04/01/2013
MOODY'S B1        YIELD 9 PCT         SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012
S&P SINGLE-B      SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                             NON-CALLABLE 2.25YRS*

*MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐