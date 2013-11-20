版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Avaya reports Q4 revenue of $1.2 bln

Nov 20 Avaya Inc : * Reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2013 financial results * Q4 revenue fell 6 percent to $1.2 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
