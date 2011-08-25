UPDATE 1-Avaya to list shares on NYSE

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 Telecom equipment maker Avaya Holding Corp, which filed in June for a $1 billion initial public offering, said it would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'AVYA'.
Avaya, which was taken private by Silver Lake Partners and TPG in 2007 for just over $8 billion, has not revealed the number of shares it intends to sell or their expected price.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading the underwriters of the Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company's IPO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said in an earlier filing that it would use part of the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, redeem preferred stock and pay management termination fees to its sponsors. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: