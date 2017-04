NEW YORK, April 23 Billionaire Marc Lasry told investors in his Avenue Capital that he will remain at the hedge fund and not become the next U.S ambassador to France, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Lasry told clients he would remain at the New York-based fund in a note to investors on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the note.

Lasry had been seen as likely to be nominated by President Barack Obama for position.