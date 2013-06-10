版本:
FDA rejects Aveo kidney cancer drug, asks for additional trial

June 10 Aveo Oncology said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval for its experimental kidney cancer drug citing inconsistent trial results and asked for an additional study.

In a complete response letter to the company, the health regulator said inconsistent survival data from the drug tivozanib's trials made the results "uninterpretable and inconclusive."
