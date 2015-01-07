版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三

Aveo Oncology to cut two-thirds of workforce

Jan 7 Aveo Oncology said its plans to cut two-thirds of its workforce, or 40 positions, as a part of a restructuring that includes the departure of Chief Scientific Officer Jeno Gyuris.

Related severance and outplacement charges of about $4.5 million will be included in first quarter results, Aveo said. . (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
