UPDATE 2-Aveo Pharmaceuticals to pay $4 mln to settle kidney drug case

(Adds details about SEC's case against former Aveo executives)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 29 Biotech company Aveo Pharmaceuticals
Inc will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it
misled investors about U.S. regulators' concerns over its drug
to treat kidney cancer, the Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Tuesday.
Aveo declined to comment on specifics of the settlement. The
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company neither admitted nor
denied the SEC's allegations, the agency said.
The SEC said the company concealed the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's concerns about the drug, Tivozanib, in public
statements to investors.
Aveo raised $53 million in a public offering of its stock in
January 2013 but did not disclose to investors the "critical
fact" that the FDA, in 2012, recommended a second clinical
trial, the SEC said. The FDA, which regulates drugs, was
concerned about patient death rates that became apparent during
the drug's first trial, the SEC said.
When the FDA, which regulates drugs, made public its
recommendation about the second clinical trial, Aveo's stock
dropped 31 percent. Aveo designed a second Tivozanib trial but
never presented the plan to the FDA, nor did it conduct the
trial. The FDA later refused to approve the drug.
The SEC's civil case against three former Aveo executives
involving statements the company made is continuing, the agency
said.
Aveo's former chief executive, Tuan Ha-Ngoc, and its former
chief financial officer, David Johnston, knowing approved and
certified the accuracy of a press release and public filings
that failed to disclose the FDA's recommendation for a second
clinical trial, the SEC said.
Ha-Ngoc's lawyer could not be immediately reached for
comment. Johnston "is understandably surprised and disappointed
that the SEC has chosen to commence this action," said his
Boston-based lawyer, Jack Sylvia, in a statement. Johnston
"fully expects to be exonerated once the true facts are
presented," Sylvia said.
The agency also said Aveo's former chief medical officer,
William Slichenmyer, misled investors during a conference call
when he said that he could not "speculate" on what the FDA
"might want to do in the future." Slichenmyer knew at the
time that the FDA had recommended the second trial, the SEC
said.
Slichenmyer's lawyer declined to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Steve Orlofsky)