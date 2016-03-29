UPDATE 2-Aveo Pharmaceuticals to pay $4 mln to settle kidney drug case

(Adds details about SEC's case against former Aveo executives)

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 29 Biotech company Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about U.S. regulators' concerns over its drug to treat kidney cancer, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

Aveo declined to comment on specifics of the settlement. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations, the agency said.

The SEC said the company concealed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's concerns about the drug, Tivozanib, in public statements to investors.

Aveo raised $53 million in a public offering of its stock in January 2013 but did not disclose to investors the "critical fact" that the FDA, in 2012, recommended a second clinical trial, the SEC said. The FDA, which regulates drugs, was concerned about patient death rates that became apparent during the drug's first trial, the SEC said.

When the FDA, which regulates drugs, made public its recommendation about the second clinical trial, Aveo's stock dropped 31 percent. Aveo designed a second Tivozanib trial but never presented the plan to the FDA, nor did it conduct the trial. The FDA later refused to approve the drug.

The SEC's civil case against three former Aveo executives involving statements the company made is continuing, the agency said.

Aveo's former chief executive, Tuan Ha-Ngoc, and its former chief financial officer, David Johnston, knowing approved and certified the accuracy of a press release and public filings that failed to disclose the FDA's recommendation for a second clinical trial, the SEC said.

Ha-Ngoc's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment. Johnston "is understandably surprised and disappointed that the SEC has chosen to commence this action," said his Boston-based lawyer, Jack Sylvia, in a statement. Johnston "fully expects to be exonerated once the true facts are presented," Sylvia said.

The agency also said Aveo's former chief medical officer, William Slichenmyer, misled investors during a conference call when he said that he could not "speculate" on what the FDA "might want to do in the future." Slichenmyer knew at the time that the FDA had recommended the second trial, the SEC said.

Slichenmyer's lawyer declined to comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)