Aveo says partner Astellas will not seek EU nod for kidney cancer drug

May 23 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said it
was informed by its partner Astellas Pharma Inc that
the Japanese company would not be seeking marketing approval for
their experimental kidney cancer drug in Europe.
Aveo's shares were down about 13 percent in extended trade,
after closing at $2.70 on the Nasdaq.
Astellas does not intend to fund any future studies of the
drug, tivozanib, in renal cell cancer, Aveo said in a regulatory
filing on Thursday. ()
Earlier this month, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration decided in a 13-1 vote that an additional
trial would be needed before tivozanib could be approved for
renal cell cancer.
Staff reviewers for the FDA had previously noted that kidney
cancer patients on tivozanib did not survive longer when
compared with patients on Bayer AG and Onyx
Pharmaceuticals' drug, Nexavar.
Following the advisory panel vote, Aveo and Astellas had
said they would work with the FDA to address the issues raised
by the panel.
Aveo said in Thursday that it was evaluating the effect of
the Astellas decision on tivozanib's clinical and regulatory
path going forward.