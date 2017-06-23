UPDATE 1-EU regulators greenlight U.S. biotech Aveo's kidney cancer drug

(Adds details, background)
June 23 European regulators on Friday
recommended the approval of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's
drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a big victory for the U.S.
biotech that has faced a number of setbacks in bringing the drug
to the market.
Aveo's shares surged 58 percent to $1.15 in premarket
trading.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said experts at its
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had backed
the oral, once-daily drug for marketing approval as a first-line
treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer.
The drug was also backed for treating adult patients with
advanced kidney cancer who met certain criteria and had received
one prior treatment with cytokine therapy, the EMA said.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the CHMP are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
Europe has among the highest incidence rates of kidney
cancer in the world, with about 115,000 people diagnosed with
cancers of the kidney, renal pelvis and the ureter in 2012.
The green light from the EMA comes after a series of
stumbles for Aveo's drug, tivozanib, or Fotivda.
The treatment, first licensed by Aveo from Japan's Kyowa
Hakko Kirin over seven years ago, was turned down by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 for
inconsistent study results.
The company has since ended an agreement with Astellas
Pharma Inc to help develop the drug.
Aveo paid $4 million last year to settle allegations that it
misled investors about U.S. regulators' concerns over its drug.
To seek FDA approval for Fotivda as a first- and third-line
treatment for kidney cancer, Aveo will test the drug in a trial
pitting the treatment against Bayer and Amgen's
approved drug for kidney cancer, Nexavar, or sorafenib.
Results from the trial are expected in the first quarter of
2018.
Aveo granted specialty pharmaceutical business EUSA Pharma
the European rights to tivozanib for the treatment of kidney
cancer.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)