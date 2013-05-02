版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-AVEO Pharma shares resume trading, down 46 pct

NEW YORK May 2 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares resume trading, down 46 percent

