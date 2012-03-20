版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 21日 星期三 03:18 BJT

REFILE-Air Canada plane servicer terminates all employees

March 20 The private company that maintains some of Air Canada's fleet posted a letter on its website on Tuesday terminating all of its employees.

The company, Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which does heavy maintenance for Canada's No. 1 airline, obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday, and laid off workers in its airframe division.

Previously, it had told all employees not to report to work until they received further notice from the company website.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐