REFILE-Air Canada plane servicer terminates all employees

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3
ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 20 The private company that maintains some of Air Canada's fleet posted a letter on its website on Tuesday terminating all of its employees.
The company, Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which does heavy maintenance for Canada's No. 1 airline, obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday, and laid off workers in its airframe division.
Previously, it had told all employees not to report to work until they received further notice from the company website.
ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.