UPDATE 1- Avery Dennison shares slide on lower Q4

* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs $1.06 last yr

* Q4 revenue flat at $1.46 bln

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $1.80-$2.15

Jan 31 Label and office supplies maker Avery Dennison Corp posted weak fourth-quarter results on lower margins, sending its shares down 10 percent.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company's net income fell about 80 percent to $22.2 million. Per-share profit was down to 21 cents from $1.06 a year ago.

The company, whose key competitors include Bemis and Acco Brands, said revenue was largely flat at $1.46 billion.

Operating margins in its retail branding and information solutions division, which contributes about a quarter of its sales, fell to 2.7 percent from 4.5 percent a year ago.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $2.15 a share from continuing operations in 2012, up from $1.45 a share last year.

The company also raised first-quarter dividend by 8 percent to 27 cents a share.

Shares of the Pasadena, California-based company were at $25.99 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.