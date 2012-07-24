版本:
CORRECTED-Avery Dennison 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

(Corrects headline and text throughout to clarify that profit, excluding adjustments, beat estimates)

July 24 Avery Dennison Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as input costs declined.

Net income from continuing operations dipped to $51.3 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $53.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other one-time items, the company earned 56 cents per share.

Revenue was flat at $1.53 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

