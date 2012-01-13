UPDATE 3-Anti-virus maker AVG files for $125 mln U.S. IPO

* Plans to list on NYSE under symbol "AVG"
* Co backed by Intel Capital, Grisoft, TA Associates
By Himank Sharma and Brenton Cordeiro
Jan 13 Anti-virus software maker AVG
Technologies NV filed to raise up to $125 million in an initial
public offering, looking to cash in on the increased demand for
technology IPOs.
AVG, which is known for its free suite of anti-virus
products, monetizes its large user base through targeted
advertisements and by driving traffic to online search companies
such as Google Inc and Yahoo Inc.
"The whole 'freemium' model has been effective in gaining
subscribers, so their strategy seems to be less focused on
growing the subscription revenue - if you look at the growth
rate year over year." William Blair & Co analyst Jonathan Ho
said.
Under the 'freemium' model, a company provides a free basic
service and charges for more advanced features.
For the first nine months of 2011, AVG's subscription
revenue rose marginally to $130.1 million, while its
platfrom-derived revenue almost doubled to $68.02 million.
The Netherlands-based company, which is backed by Intel
Capital, Grisoft Holdings and private equity firm TA Associates,
had 106 million active users as of Sept. 30, 2011, according to
the filing. But only 15 million users paid for its services.
Analyst Ho, who follows internet security companies such as
Symantec, said demand for security software stocks was
on the rise given some of the recent concerns related to
widespread hacking.
"I think that (there is) strong demand for security, given
the recent cyber-security headlines, and that's giving the folks
(a) chance to take advantage of the high valuations these stocks
are attracting."
Friday's filing comes less than a month after Avast Software
BV, another Europe-based anti-virus software maker, filed for a
$200 million IPO.
Earlier last year, data security firm Imperva Inc
raised $90 million in its IPO. The stock has climbed over 66
percent since its debut.
"The momentum in the IPO market in the U.S. and the demand
for such deals is much higher than Europe and they will
definitely achieve a much higher valuation here than in the
European market," Josef Schuster, founder of IPOX Schuster, a
fund that specializes in investing in newly public companies,
told Reuters.
AVG reported a net income of $99.7 million on total revenue
of $198.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30.
Yahoo accounted for 21.6 percent of the AVG's total revenue
in 2010, while Google contributed less than 10 percent to its
revenue in the fourth quarter of the same year, the filing said.
AVG, which plans to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "AVG", competes with Symantec and
McAfee, which was acquired by Intel Corp.
The book-running managers for the AVG offering are Morgan
Stanley & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co.
The proposed offering is expected to consist of ordinary
shares to be sold by AVG and certain selling shareholders. The
filing did not reveal the number of shares to be sold in the IPO
or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.