Security software maker AVG approached by possible buyers -WSJ

Nov 6 AVG Technologies NV has been
approached by potential buyers amid a wave of deals for
security-software makers, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
There is no formal sale process, but should there be a deal,
it would likely come together in the coming months, according to
the report. (on.wsj.com/1tixxQS)
Amsterdam-based AVG Technologies provides software that
neutralizes viruses and spams and provides internet security.
Private-equity firms have been increasing their bets on
security-focused technology providers, WSJ reported
AVG could not be reached immediately for comment.
