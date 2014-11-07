版本:
Security software maker AVG approached by possible buyers -WSJ

Nov 6 AVG Technologies NV has been approached by potential buyers amid a wave of deals for security-software makers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no formal sale process, but should there be a deal, it would likely come together in the coming months, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/1tixxQS)

Amsterdam-based AVG Technologies provides software that neutralizes viruses and spams and provides internet security.

Private-equity firms have been increasing their bets on security-focused technology providers, WSJ reported

AVG could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)
