UPDATE 1-Avast Software to buy Dutch rival AVG for $1.3 bln

July 7 - Security software company Avast Software said it
would buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion
in cash to expand its presence in the emerging markets.
Avast said it will pay $25 per AVG share, representing a 33
percent premium to AVG stock's closing price on Wednesday.
"We believe that joining forces with Avast, a private
company with significant resources, fully supports our growth
objectives and represents the best interests of our
stockholders," AVG Chief Executive Gary Kovacs said in a
statement.
Avast, which provides free and paid software for personal
computers and mobile devices to businesses and individuals, has
more than 230 million users worldwide.
The company plans to fund the transaction using cash on
hand and debt financing. Avast has received financing commitment
of $1.685 billion from Credit Suisse Securities, Jefferies and
UBS Investment Bank, it said.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)