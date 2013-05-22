Avianca-Taca shake-up to affect 50,000 passengers in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica May 21 Airline
Avianca-Taca said on Tuesday that the cancellation of five
routes to and from Costa Rica will affect some 50,000 passengers
who will have to be re-routed or given refunds if they prefer.
The cancelled routes between San Jose and Los Angeles, New
York, Havana, Quito and Guayaquil account for 24 flights to and
from Costa Rica's International Airport Juan Santamaria every
week, said Claudia Arenas, communications director at
Bogota-based Avianca-Taca.
Passengers who were due to fly these routes from next week
until the end of this year will be re-routed through either San
Salvador or Bogota. Passengers unwilling to take a different
route will be refunded.
Costa Rica's Tourism Chamber estimates the country could
lose some 7,000 tourists every month due to the cancellation of
these routes.
Costa Rica's Tourism Minister Allan Flores said other
airlines would be taking over some of the routes, with Delta Air
Lines planning to operate a flight from Los Angeles in
July.
Avianca-Taca, which was formed from the merger of Colombian
firm Avianca and El Salvador's Taca in 2010, also laid off 261
employees in Costa Rica.