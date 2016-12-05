Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's largest airlines, has requested approval to operate domestic and international flights in Argentina, the country's government said on Monday.
Argentina will hold a public hearing on Dec. 27 to consider proposals from Avian Lineas Aereas SA, the subsidiary Avianca hopes to open in Argentina, as well as smaller companies Alas del Sur, American Jet, Andes Lineas Aereas y FB Lineas Aereas.
Avianca is controlled by Bolivian-born entrepreneur German Efromovich's Synergy Group. The company transported 28.3 million passengers to 105 destinations in 2015.
Last month Synergy ordered 12 72-600 turboprop airlines from European aircraft maker ATR to be used by Avianca in Argentina.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.