Avianca, United Airlines study new jetliners

PHOENIX, March 10 Colombia's Avianca
is ready to look at the Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft
but has questions about its performance, its top aircraft buyer
said on Tuesday.
"Boeing is trying to sell us the 787-9. We are analysing
that option right now, but the performance is volatile," Jose
Yunda, director of fleet management, said.
"If performance improves a little, we would like to take
another look," he told a conference organised by the
International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT).
United Airlines told the same gathering that the U.S.
carrier was looking at both the Airbus A321LR, a
long-range version of its largest narrowbody jet, and Boeing's
studies for a possible jet between its single-aisle and
twin-aisle models.
"We are looking at both ... The A321LR looks pretty decent,
but we will see what Boeing is going to do in the mid-market,"
he told the ISTAT conference.
He declined further comment.
