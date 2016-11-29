Avianca flight in Brazil makes emergency landing; passengers, crew fine

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 29 An Avianca Holdings SA flight connecting the Brazilian cities of São Paulo and Juazeiro do Norte had to make a precautionary, emergency landing in Brasilia on Tuesday, after the aircraft presented ventilation system problems.
In a statement, Avianca's Avianca Brasil unit said the 6378 flight with the crew and 99 passengers landed safely. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.