Avianca flight in Brazil makes emergency landing; passengers, crew fine

SAO PAULO Nov 29 An Avianca Holdings SA flight connecting the Brazilian cities of São Paulo and Juazeiro do Norte had to make a precautionary, emergency landing in Brasilia on Tuesday, after the aircraft presented ventilation system problems.

In a statement, Avianca's Avianca Brasil unit said the 6378 flight with the crew and 99 passengers landed safely. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

