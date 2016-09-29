Elliott pushes for shake-up at airline group Avianca - FT

Sept 29 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has
been pushing Avianca Holdings SA , one of
Latin America's largest airlines, into a sale or strategic
partnership, though it does not hold a stake in the carrier, the
Financial Times reported.
Elliott has held talks with the company's senior executives
in recent weeks and has provided input on Avianca's line of
action in future, FT reported, citing people close to the
company. (on.ft.com/2cYMYxT)
The hedge fund provided loans to Bolivian-born entrepreneur
Germán Efromovich, the carrier's controlling shareholder, more
than a year ago, against the value of Efromovich's 51 per cent
stake in the company, the report said.
Efromovich had taken the loans to invest in shipyards in
Brazil with his Synergy Group conglomerate, which provides oil
exploration services and operates domestic airlines. However,
the investment fell into financial difficulty, and Elliott
stands to gain if the airline is sold, the FT report said.
Avianca said in June that it was not looking at a sale, but
had indulged in talks with other airlines to look for possible
partnerships that will speed up growth.
Latin American airlines have been hit by economic woes and a
slump in the value of currencies in the region, and have shifted
flights away from countries such as Brazil and Venezuela to
growing economies such as Peru.
Reuters had reported that United Continental Holdings Inc
, Delta Air Lines Inc and China's HNA Group have
shown interest in purchasing Avianca, which is a key player in
South and Central America.
Elliott and Avianca were not immediately available for
comment.
Avianca's U.S.-listed shares were up 1.5 percent at $6.50 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 50 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)