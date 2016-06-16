Avianca not for sale but seeks partnerships - president

BOGOTA, June 16 Avianca Holdings SA
is not for sale and talks with other airlines are efforts to
look for possible partnerships that will speed up growth, the
president of the company's board and its top shareholder said on
Thursday, after recent reports the airline was up for grabs.
Sources have told Reuters that United Continental Holdings
Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and China's HNA Group
are interested in purchasing Avianca and Avianca Brasil, both
controlled by Bolivian-born entrepreneur German Efromovich's
Synergy Group.
"Avianca is not for sale. Alliance conversations happen
constantly every day," Efromovich told Colombia's Caracol Radio.
Deals with other airlines could allow Avianca to renovate
its fleet of planes with more efficient aircraft sooner, he
said.
The company is also examining a possible reorganization that
may reduce executive positions, Efromovich said.
Avianca Holdings, which operates flights in Colombia, Peru,
Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean, delayed receipt of
130 planes in March and has cut $1.4 billion of investments over
the next 30 months.
The company transported 28.3 million passengers to 105
destinations in 2015.
