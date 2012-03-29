UPDATE 1-Avianca closing in on 50-plane buy for Brazil

* Avianca owner sees deal near $4 bln, deliveries in 2-5 yrs
* New capacity to keep pressure on Brazil's big carriers
By Brad Haynes
SANTIAGO, March 29 Avianca Brazil plans to add
50 new planes to its fleet in the next five years, an expansion
valued at nearly $4 billion that could weigh on Brazilian
airline ticket prices in coming years.
German Efromovich, the airline's owner, said on Thursday a
contract for the aircraft could go to Airbus or Boeing
this year, with delivery in two to five years.
Efromovich, who spoke on the sidelines of Chile's FIDAE regional
air and defense show, also controls AviancaTaca, a
tie-up with El Salvador's Taca.
The airline's aggressive Brazilian growth plan is likely to
keep pressure on Brazil's two biggest carriers, TAM
and Gol Linhas Aereas, which posted steep losses last
year on fuel costs and a glut of new flights in the market.
Avianca boosted its capacity in Brazil by nearly 70 percent
in the 12 months through January, aggravating a battle for
market share that drove down ticket prices and profit margins.
Both TAM and Gol forecast modest growth and rising prices
this year. TAM trimmed its 2012 fleet plan and Gol said on
Tuesday it would cut as many as 100 flights per day to help
reduce costs and restore profitability.
Robust consumer spending and economic growth above the
global average have attracted huge aviation investments in Latin
America's biggest economy, especially as it prepares to host the
2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games.
Airbus and Boeing on Tuesday laid out their forecasts for
Latin America, where they see a market for 100 new commercial
aircraft or more yearly for the next two decades.
The AviancaTaca group is one of the region's leading
commercial carriers with more than 100 routes in 14 countries.