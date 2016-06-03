版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:47 BJT

UPDATE 2-United Continental, Delta Air Lines possible bidders for Avianca -WSJ

(Adds Delta Air Lines' response)

June 2 United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc are among the possible bidders for Colombia's Avianca Holdings SA, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advisers to Avianca have distributed a document to potential bidders seeking a $500 million capital injection, the newspaper said, citing one of the people familiar with the matter.

The source also said that the process may develop into a full sale, according to the Journal.

Delta Air Lines declined to comment. United Continental did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.

The process, which is in early stages, may not lead to a deal, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐