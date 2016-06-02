United Continental, Delta Air Lines possible bidders for Avianca -WSJ

June 2 United Continental Holdings Inc
and Delta Air Lines Inc are among the possible bidders
for Latin America's Avianca Holdings SA, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday.
United Continental and Delta Air Lines did not immediately
respond to requests for comments.
Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San
José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A
request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.
The Wall Street Journal did not immediately make clear what
its sources were.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)