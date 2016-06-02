United Continental, Delta Air Lines possible bidders for Avianca -WSJ

June 2 United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc are among the possible bidders for Latin America's Avianca Holdings SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

United Continental and Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately make clear what its sources were. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)