Avianca Brasil chief says "door open" for interested airlines

ZURICH, June 4 South American airlines group
Avianca's doors are open to any opportunities
presented by interested partners to help it grow when economic
conditions in its region improve, the head of Avianca Brasil
said on Saturday.
Avianca said in a filing on Friday it was taking advice from
investment banks after Reuters reported HNA, Delta Air Lines
and United Continental Holdings were among
parties interested in making an acquisition.
"This is a very capital-intensive business. We are going to
be open for opportunities," said Jose Efromovich, chief
executive of Avianca Brasil, at an event in Zurich hosted by the
Star Alliance grouping of international airlines.
Avianca Holdings SA and Avianca Brasil are
controlled by his brother German Efromovich's Synergy Group.
Jose Efromovich said Avianca Colombia was not necessarily
for sale but that the door was open to everyone for the two
airlines, whether airline partners or others.
"It's not like somebody knocked on the door, it is the
opposite. We opened up the door, we are waiting, there is no
hurry," he told reporters.
"We always want to see which are the alternatives when we
decide to go back and grow, when the region will allow us to go
back into growing mode," he said.
