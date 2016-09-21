Avianca Brasil sees no signs of demand rebounding this year -CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 There are no clear signs of Brazilian demand for air travel rebounding by the end of the year, the chief executive of airline Avianca Brasil told reporters on Wednesday, underscoring a sluggish recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

"(Demand) has stopped falling," said Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca Brasil, which is held privately by the controlling shareholder of Panama-based Avianca Holdings SA. (Reporting by Paula Laier)