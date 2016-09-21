Avianca Brasil sees no signs of demand rebounding this year -CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 There are no clear signs of Brazilian demand for air travel rebounding by the end of the year, the chief executive of airline Avianca Brasil told reporters on Wednesday, underscoring a sluggish recovery in Latin America's largest economy.
"(Demand) has stopped falling," said Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca Brasil, which is held privately by the controlling shareholder of Panama-based Avianca Holdings SA. (Reporting by Paula Laier)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.