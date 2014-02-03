Colombia's Avianca grounds four Pratt & Whitney-engined Fokkers

BOGOTA Feb 3 Colombia's Avianca has
grounded its four Fokker 50 aircraft used on domestic routes
after detecting a fault in a Pratt & Whitney engine before a
flight took off, the company said on Monday.
Disruption to Avianca's flight schedule will be less than
one percent of available seats because it would use alternative
planes on those routes until the cause of the fault is
established, the company said.
In a statement on its website, Avianca did not state the
exact engine model or describe the fault but said it believed it
was one that was unlikely to recur. Avianca said all four Fokker
planes, twin-engined turbo props, were fitted with engines made
by Pratt and Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
.
Representatives of the manufacturer were not immediately
available to comment but Avianca said it was working with Pratt
& Whitney on the problem.
Avianca, controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur German
Efromovich and Taca owned by the El Salvadorian Kriete family,
form a conglomerate operating more than 150 planes flying to
over 100 destinations in 25 countries and employing 18,500
people.