Business jet sales to top $18 bln as buyers seek bigger planes

NEW YORK Oct 21 Sales of business jets are
expected reach $18.4 billion this year, up about 8 percent from
last year, a sign of further economic strengthening despite some
pockets of weakness notably in Asia, according to a forecast by
Honeywell Aerospace.
The forecast expects continued recovery from the economic
low of 2009, and for growing demand for bigger jets with longer
range, including those made by Bombardier Inc and
Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp.
The higher cost of the bigger jets will keep overall
spending moving higher even as actual number of jets sold is
expected to be down about 1 percent compared with last year
because of problems in the supply chain that hampered
manufacturing, Honeywell said.
The survey forecast up to 9,250 new business jets will be
delivered through 2023, worth more than $250 billion.
The number of jets expected to be purchased in Asia in the
next five years fell in the latest survey from a year ago. Also,
the Asian share of global demand over the next five years should
drop to 5 percent from 7 percent, according to the survey, which
tallies purchase expectations from more than 1,500 business jet
operators around the world.
Asian buyers are expected to buy jets equivalent to 24
percent of their fleet in the next five years, down from an
expected 34 percent in last year's survey.
"Purchase expectation in China held strong," said Rob
Wilson, president of Honeywell's business and general aviation
division. "It was the Asia component around China that dropped,"
including relatively slow growth in India.
The share of global demand in Latin America held steady at
18 percent the survey said, showing continued economic strength.
Jet buyers are expected to replace or add to the equivalent of
39 percent of their fleets over the next five years, also
unchanged. However most of those purchase were expected in the
next three years, in part because of older fleets in the region,
especially in Brazil.
The share of global jet purchases in North America jumped to
61 percent in the latest survey from 53 percent a year ago,
partly because of economic recovery and also reflecting weakness
in Asia and Europe. The fleet turnover expectation rose to 28
percent over five years, compared with 25 percent previously.
Europe's share of global demand fell to 12 percent from 18
percent, the survey found, reflecting a "fairly long period of
weak growth," Wilson said. "That may improve."
European purchase expectations declined to 25 percent, well
below the 30 to 33 percent figure reported in the past three
years.
The European responses to the latest survey may be skewed,
Wilson noted, because there were only minimal survey response
from operators in Russia, which is typically a strong market.