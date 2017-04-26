UPDATE 1-EU aviation body says in process of certifying China C919 jet

(Adds details, context)
SHANGHAI, April 26 Europe's aviation safety
regulator said on Wednesday it had started the certification
process for China's C919 passenger jet, which is set for its
maiden flight early next month, a sign of closer ties between
the two aviation markets.
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Executive Director
Patrick Ky said at an event in Shanghai that no decision had yet
been made on certifying the C919 and that it was part of ongoing
negotiations around a Bilateral Air Safety Agreements (BASA)
between the two regions.
The European and Chinese aviation regulators are preparing
to meet in the Chinese port city on Thursday in an inaugural
session to discuss safety issues, as China's looks to raise its
profile and clout in the global aviation market.
The C919 single-aisle jet, built by state-backed plane maker
COMAC, is China's big hope to compete with Boeing Co and
Airbus for a slice of global jet sales worth $2
trillion over the next 20 years.
The meeting between the EASA and the Civil Aviation
Administration of China (CAAC) is the first to be held since the
two signed an agreement in 2015 to cooperate more closely on
aviation issues.
The Shanghai Airport Authority said on Wednesday the C919
jet's maiden flight was set for early May, the first official
confirmation of the much-anticipated event.
