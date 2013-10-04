RPT-U.N. aviation body reaches consensus on emissions deal

By Valerie Volcovici
MONTREAL Oct 3 The United Nations civil
aviation body reached consensus on a roadmap on Thursday to
create what would be a market-based scheme to help curb carbon
emissions from a major industry by 2020, but rejected a European
proposal that would have let it apply its own market scheme to
foreign airlines in the interim.
The agreement by the executive committee of the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) emerged after
two full days of plenary hall debates and intensive sideline
huddles.
Though it still faces a vote on Friday by the full assembly
of ICAO delegates, the most contentious issues have been
addressed.
The resolution sets steps for the ICAO's member states to
take from now to the next triennial assembly in 2016 to curb
growing emissions from the aviation sector.
The committee agreed to "decide to develop a global MBM
(market-based mechanism) scheme for international aviation" in
2016, as had been decided by the ICAO's governing council in
early September.
But the ICAO Assembly's president Michel Wachenheim amended
the text to reflect requests made by some developing countries,
such as India, to say that the 2016 decision should take into
account "environmental and economic impacts" of different global
MBM options, "including feasibility and practicability.
"After some very challenging discussions, including
compromises by all parties, ICAO has made a strong commitment in
favor of taking multilateral action to tackle climate change,"
said Todd Stern, the State Department's climate envoy and chief
U.S. negotiator.
It was unclear earlier whether the committee would be able
to reach consensus on the global MBM after a group of mostly
developing countries voted 97-39 voted to limit the ability of
the European Union to apply its emissions trading system (ETS)
to international airlines until a global scheme starts.
The EU had insisted that a deal at the ICAO should allow it
to be able to apply its ETS while countries continue to work
toward a global market, but gradually started backing down amid
fierce pushback from countries ranging from Argentina to Russia.
EU DILEMMA
Though one European official said that the delegation was
"bruised" after the morning vote, a representative of Lithuania
- which holds the EU's rotating presidency - praised the final
outcome.
"It will allow us to start the negotiations on the global
MBM which is the biggest achievement, not only for Europe but
for all ICAO members," said Arijandas Sliupas, Lithuania's
deputy transport minister.
The EU now must decide whether the deal is strong enough to
continue to suspend its legislation, which enables it to apply
the ETS to intercontinental flights.
The European Parliament will have to act quickly to endorse
any extension of the European Commission's decision to "stop the
clock" on its law in time for an April 2014 deadline.