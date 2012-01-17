版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 17日 星期二

India aviation min proposes up to 49 pct FDI in airlines

NEW DELHI Jan 17 India's aviation minister said on Tuesday his ministry will prepare a cabinet note to allow foreign airlines to take up to a 49 percent stake in Indian carriers.

India bars foreign carriers from buying into Indian airlines, but foreign investors are allowed to invest up to a cumulative 49 percent.

