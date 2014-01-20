ILFC takeover could trigger more aircraft leasing M&A - exec

DUBLIN Jan 20 The $5 billion purchasae of
leasing giant ILFC by AerCap could trigger more tie-ups
in the aircraft leasing industry, a rival U.S. lessor said on
Monday.
The deal "has shown that investors are ready to value
leasing companies like other companies, based on earnings...
rather than (aircraft) appraisers' valuations," said Ron
Wainshal, Chief Executive of Connecticut-based Aircastle.
"This is a big catalyst and could open the door for more M&A
activity," he told a conference in Dublin hosted by Airline
Economics.
AerCap announced plans last month to buy International Lease
Finance Corp from insurer AIG, cementing the combined
portfolio's position as the industry's number two by fleet size
behind General Electric's aircraft financing arm GECAS
AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said he expected the
transaction to close in April or May.