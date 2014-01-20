Ryanair ponders debt market debut as it renews fleet

DUBLIN Jan 20 Ireland's Ryanair is
looking at tapping capital markets directly for the first time
as it prepares to take delivery of recently ordered Boeing
aircraft, a senior executive said on Monday.
Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers has raised
funds in the past through bonds backed by the U.S.
government-owned ExIm bank, but is in the process of seeking a
rating to gain direct access to debt markets.
"We are putting ourselves in a position to allow us access
to capital markets. We have done it using U.S. government export
credit...(but) we haven't raised any money on Ryanair's book in
debt markets," corporate treasurer James Dempsey told Reuters.
Asked about the timing, he noted that the first of 175
recently ordered Boeing 737s would not be delivered until late
this year.
The airline is also exploring the idea of raising money
through a euro-denominated version of Enhanced Equipment Trust
Certificates, a dollar-denominated funding structure popular
with U.S. airlines and gradually being adopted abroad.
"We tend to value our aircraft owned in euros and we are in
the euro zone," Dempsey said, speaking on the sidelines of an
Airline Economics conference in Dublin.
"If you take a U.S. capital markets product, we have to swap
that back (from dollars). So we prefer to raise the money in
euros. That is something we would be very interested in," he
added.