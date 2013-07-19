UPDATE 1-US FTC approves GE purchase of Avio's aviation business

WASHINGTON, July 19 General Electric won
U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion bid for Italian
plane components maker Avio's aviation business, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Friday.
The FTC approval was contingent on GE agreeing to not
interfere with Avio's AeroEngine division's development of a key
engine component for GE rival Pratt & Whitney.
In particular, Avio makes the accessory gearbox for Pratt &
Whitney. Only GE and Pratt & Whitney make engines for Airbus's
A320neo aircraft, the FTC said.
General Electric won EU clearance for the transaction on
Tuesday, after agreeing to protect strategic information related
to the Eurofighter project. Avio is a key supplier to the
Eurofighter, which competes with other combat planes powered by
GE engines.