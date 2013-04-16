FAA chief Huerta gives no date for approving Boeing 787 battery

WASHINGTON, April 16 Boeing Co has
finished testing its redesigned 787 Dreamliner battery system,
the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, but the agency
gave no timetable for when it would lift a ban on flights by the
new jet.
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said the agency is
reviewing the tests and analysis and "will approve the redesign
once we are satisfied Boeing has shown the redesigned battery
system meets FAA requirements."
Huerta, testifying in Congress, also warned that air
travelers should expect "significant delays" from air traffic
control furloughs that are due to start April 21, and persistent
equipment outages. He said the reductions in air service will
adversely affect commercial, corporate and general aviation, as
well as the general public.