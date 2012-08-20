版本:
Church & Dwight to buy Avid Health for $650 mln

Aug 20 Church & Dwight Co Inc, the maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda, said it will buy privately-held Avid Health for $650 million in cash.

The company, which signed the deal on Aug. 17, expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and cash. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, it said in a filing with regulators.

