Avid 1st-qtr revenue forecast misses estimates

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Q4 EPS $0.25
* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings says funded contract backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion as of december 31, 2015
April 11 Avid Technology Inc forecast first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weaker demand in its creative enthusiast segment, sending its shares down more than 17 percent after the bell.
The maker of digital audio and video editing products forecast revenue of $152 million for the quarter ended March.
Avid expects an adjusted operating loss of about $8 million in the quarter.
Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $161.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Avid were trading down 17 percent at $8.50 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Retrophin inc says phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results