Italy's Finmeccanica earns 260 million euros from Avio sale

MILAN Dec 21 Italy's Finmeccanica said on Friday it earned 260 million euros from the sale of its 14.3 percent stake in the aviation business of Italian aerospace company Avio to General Electric for 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

Finmeccanica will use the funds to reduce debt.

