Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
MILAN Dec 18 The main owner of Italy's Avio said on Wednesday that the group which buys the aerospace supplier will need to provide guarantees on growth opportunities and jobs.
"Whoever wants to acquire control of Avio will... have to offer the same growth and development opportunites, with special attention to employment, ensured over these years by Cinven," the owner said in a statement.
Avio is owned by BCV Investments, in which Cinven private equity has a majority stake.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday General Electric is set to clinch a deal to buy Avio and that Cinven has ended talks with rival French suitor Safran.
Cinven bought Avio in 2006 in a deal that valued it at about 2.6 billion euros.
Italian defense group Finmeccanica owns a 14 percent stake in Avio.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.