CORRECTED-GE close to buying Avio for more than 3 bln euros-sources

(Corrects currency in headline, lede paragraph)
MILAN Dec 17 General Electric is
expected to finalise an agreement to buy Italian aerospace
supplier Avio as early as this week for more than 3 billion
euros, sources close to the deal said on Monday.
"Barring last minute surprises, the deal should be closed
between Tuesday and Wednesday, with an announcement on
Thursday," said one of the sources.
A second source said: "Nothing is closed but there is a
desire to get it done before the (Christmas and New Year)
holidays," the second source said.
France's Safran had also been in the race to buy
Avio.
Cinven, which controls Avio, declined to comment.
Italian air defense group Finmeccanica owns a
stake in Avio.
