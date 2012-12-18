GE deal on Avio imminent after Safran sidelined - sources

MILAN/LONDON Dec 17 General Electric is
set to clinch a deal to buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio
whose parent company, Cinven, has ended talks with rival French
suitor Safran, sources involved in the deal told
Reuters.
"The deal is quite close. It looks like Safran is out," one
source said on Tuesday.
U.S. conglomerate GE, which is offering around 3 billion
euros ($3.9 billion) for Avio, is not interested in its space
division, two sources with knowledge of the deal talks said.
Avio had 2011 revenue of more than 2 billion euros and
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 384 million.
If a deal goes ahead, GE would likely seek a buyer -
possibly state-backed Italian Strategic Fund (FSI) - for Avio's
space assets, worth an estimated 200-300 million euros, sources
said.
While Safran would also be an obvious buyer for the space
unit, such a move would face political opposition, according to
Italian bankers involved.
The government regards Avio, which supplies engine parts for
Eurofighter Typhoons and also to engine makers GE and
Rolls-Royce, as a strategic asset and is thought to be
reluctant to let it fall into foreign hands.
In the summer, the government passed legislation giving it
special powers in certain sensitive sectors such as defence.
One Italian investment banker not directly involved in the
deal noted any transaction required a nod from the government,
which may take time in view of Mario Monti's decision to step
down early as prime minister.
"There is a 'golden share' hanging over the company. With
the government about to stand down, there is a certain vacuum."
Avio, based in Turin, northern Italy, is owned by BCV
Investments, in which Cinven private equity has a majority.
Cinven bought Avio in 2006 in a deal that valued it at about 2.6
billion euros.
Italian defence group Finmeccanica, which owns
around 14 percent of Avio, reached an agreement in May to sell
its stake to Italian fund FSI. That deal was subject to Avio
being listed. Sources have said since that plans to go public
had been postponed due to adverse market conditions.
State-controlled Finmeccanica, which has said previously it
was looking to sell 1 billion euros of assets to cut debt and
avoid a credit rating downgrade, was expected to discuss asset
sales at its year-end board meeting on Wednesday.