Italian IPO candidate Avio posts higher H1 results

MILAN, July 19 Italian airplane engine parts
maker Avio, waiting for better market conditions to launch an
IPO, posted on Thursday a double-digit rise in revenues and core
profits, helped by its civil aircraft engines business.
Chief Executive Francesco Caio said the GEnx engine produced
by GE for the Boeing 747 and 787 Dreamliner aircrafts
strongly contributed to the 25 percent rise in its first-half
revenues to 1.13 billion euros ($1.39 billion).
Adjusted core earnings rose 19 percent to 214 million euros,
while its order book and net debt remained almost unchanged at
6.4 billion euros and about 1.4 billion euros, respectively.
The Turin-based group, which also supplies parts to military
aircraft including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter
and is active in the space and naval sectors, last month looked
set to postpone its Milan again because of market conditions
Avio - controlled by private equity fund Cinven -
filed in May to list its ordinary shares, aiming for an initial
public offering in July. Finmeccanica's agreed sale of its 14
percent stake in Avio is subject to the company being listed
before the end of 2012.