UPDATE 2-Avion Q3 gold output falls, cuts 2011 view

* Q3 gold output 21,687 ounces vs 23,600 year ago

* Sees FY11 output between 95,000-100,000 ounces

* Sees FY12 output 160,000 ounces of gold (Adds details)

Oct 7 Avion Gold Corp said quarterly output fell 8 percent and missed its own expectations in Mali, hurt by technical troubles and closure of a shipping port in Ivory Coast.

The West Africa-focused company, which holds 80 percent of the Tabakoto and Segala gold projects in Mali, cut its 2011 output view to 95,000-100,000 ounces of gold, from the 100,000 ounces it forecast in July.

The company expects the mines to produce 160,000 ounces of gold in 2012, after expansion works finish in the first quarter.

Avion expects to double processing capacity to 4,000 tonnes per day after the expansion.

The Canadian company said third-quarter gold production fell to 21,687 ounces from 23,600 ounces. It had expected 26,100 ounces for the quarter.

It said production was affected by delays in receiving spare parts for its mining fleet.

"Closure of the main shipping port in the Ivory Coast for many months forced us to divert shipments to West Africa to the port of Dakar, Senegal," Chief Operating Officer Andrew Bradfield said.

The miner's shares closed at C$2.08 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)