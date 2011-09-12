UPDATE 1-Avis sees strong Q3 revenue on high summer demand

* Sees Q3 revenue growing 7-8 pct

* Expects Q3 adj EBITDA $265-$275 mln

* Forecasts domestic car rental volume up 5-6 pct

Sept 12 Car rental company Avis Budget Group said it expected to report strong third-quarter revenue growth, as it benefited from higher demand this summer.

The company, which has been competing with rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc for more than a year to acquire Dollar Thrifty , said it expects the revenue to grow 7-8 percent to $1.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Avis also forecast domestic car rental volumes to increase 5-6 percent, but sees domestic pricing dropping 1-2 percent. It expects domestic fleet costs to be down about 20 percent on a per-unit basis.

"Strong demand, coupled with our ongoing focus on productivity and robust conditions in the used car market, should allow us to report record results for the third quarter," Chief Executive Ronald Nelson said.

Shares of the company closed at $11.74 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)