UPDATE 1-Avis Budget drops Dollar Thrifty buyout plan

Sept 14 Car rental company Avis Budget Group
said it would not pursue the Dollar Thrifty
buyout, citing market conditions, clearing the way for rival
Hertz Global Holdings Inc .
The company said it had made significant progress in
obtaining regulatory clearance for the Dollar Thrifty
acquisition, but had decided not to pursue a transaction at this
time.
Avis and rival Hertz have been chasing Dollar Thrifty for
more than a year, amid growing consolidation pressure in the
industry, and were in separate talks for antitrust approval.
Shares of Dollar Thrifty were down 2 percent at $63.30 in
pre-market trading. They closed at $64.70 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Avis' shares closed at $11.74 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)