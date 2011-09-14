UPDATE 1-Avis Budget drops Dollar Thrifty buyout plan

(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Car rental company Avis Budget Group said it would not pursue the Dollar Thrifty buyout, citing market conditions, clearing the way for rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc .

The company said it had made significant progress in obtaining regulatory clearance for the Dollar Thrifty acquisition, but had decided not to pursue a transaction at this time.

Avis and rival Hertz have been chasing Dollar Thrifty for more than a year, amid growing consolidation pressure in the industry, and were in separate talks for antitrust approval.

Shares of Dollar Thrifty were down 2 percent at $63.30 in pre-market trading. They closed at $64.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Avis' shares closed at $11.74 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)