UPDATE 1-Avis Budget posts surprise loss

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Feb 15 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower pricing.
Avis, which acquired its European counterpart for 635 million pounds ($1 billion) last year, said pricing dropped two percent during the quarter.
The company said revenue at its newly acquired Avis Europe company dropped 2 percent due to less rental days.
Avis also said it expects its North America fleet costs to increase 15 to 20 percent on a per-unit basis in 2012.
October-December net loss widened to $170 million, or $1.62 a share, from $24 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $1.63 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $14.59 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They have risen almost 75 percent since touching a year-low of $8.45 in October.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.