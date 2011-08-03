UPDATE 2-Avis Budget's Q2 beats, shares rise

* Q2 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.33

* Q2 rev $1.4 bln vs est $1.36 bln

Aug 3 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong travel demand, sending its shares up 4 percent in extended trade.

The car rental industry, which is tied closely to hotel bookings and airline traffic, is benefiting from an uptick in travel demand both domestically and internationally.

Avis has been competing with rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc for more than a year to acquire Dollar Thrifty . For related Timeline:

However, after Avis acquired its Europe namesake in June for about $1 billion, Wall Street's expectations of a higher bid from Avis have significantly come down.

Excluding items, Avis posted second-quarter earnings of 63 cents a share, compared with analysts average estimate of 33 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.4 billion.

Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company rose 4 percent to $14.90 in trading after the bell. They closed at $14.27 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.